Orbler Price Down 6.6% This Week (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $1.63 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $7.26 or 0.00031590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00412256 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.74 or 0.28937305 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00592081 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

