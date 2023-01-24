Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.57. Oragenics shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 7,586 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Oragenics Trading Up 1.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
