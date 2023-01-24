Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after buying an additional 264,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,605,090. The firm has a market cap of $239.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.