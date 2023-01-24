Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $349,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.18. 2,468,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $240.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

