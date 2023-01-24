Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $460.37 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00009318 BTC on major exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $460.37 million and $254.78 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Optimism has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00410726 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.52 or 0.28829938 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00590646 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.