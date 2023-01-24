Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Cap of $181.18 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Ontology has a market cap of $181.18 million and $14.28 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.85 or 0.07099323 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00029303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00057088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.