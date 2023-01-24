Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,739,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,861,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,659,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,144,000 after buying an additional 247,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.04. 503,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,131. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

