Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $322.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $333.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

