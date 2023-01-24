Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 4.2%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 1,176,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,065,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Oatly Group Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 251,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

