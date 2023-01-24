Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Shares Bought by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares during the quarter. Nuvectis Pharma comprises about 5.4% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Nuvectis Pharma were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVCT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,186. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

