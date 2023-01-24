NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 163,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 590,255 shares.The stock last traded at $10.42 and had previously closed at $10.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

Insider Activity

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Equity Co. Ltd. Ds sold 52,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $630,292.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,737,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,766,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Private Equity Co. Ltd. Ds sold 52,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $630,292.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,737,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,766,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 39,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $403,951.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,287 shares of company stock worth $5,644,768.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CFO4Life L.P. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.