NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11. 1,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

NTT DATA Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Analysts anticipate that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.