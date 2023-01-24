Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

