Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NOAH opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Noah has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Noah by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,451 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,336,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Noah by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 71,945 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Noah by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

