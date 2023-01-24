nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Down 5%

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03. 93,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 211,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after buying an additional 297,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 51,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 132,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 120,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.