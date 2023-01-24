Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 752 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CVX opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.74. The company has a market capitalization of $347.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

