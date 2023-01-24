Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $439.62 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 446.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.77.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

