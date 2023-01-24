NFT Market Capitalization Hits $601,733.35 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $601,733.35 and approximately $5,225.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00049174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00219244 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002856 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01690492 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

