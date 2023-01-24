Nexum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Nexum token can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $51,386.46 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00399245 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.60 or 0.28024063 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00598822 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

