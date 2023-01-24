Nexum (NEXM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48,700.23

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 42.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $48,700.23 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexum has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00410726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.52 or 0.28829938 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00590646 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

