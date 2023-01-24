NewCastle Gold (TSE:NCA) Stock Price Up 10.8%

NewCastle Gold Ltd (TSE:NCA – Get Rating) shares rose 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 1,046,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 512,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

NewCastle Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.92.

About NewCastle Gold

(Get Rating)

NewCastle Gold Ltd., formerly Castle Mountain Mining Company Limited, is an exploration gold company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including Castle Mountain Venture, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in its Permitted Castle Mountain Gold Project, which is in San Bernardino County, California, approximately 70 miles south of Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

