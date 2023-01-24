New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,951. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,315,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

