Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a market perform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $342.36.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $357.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.40. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $458.48.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.