Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $291.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $271.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.36.

NFLX stock opened at $357.42 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

