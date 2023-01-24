NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
NCC Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
