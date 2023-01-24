National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $47.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437 shares of company stock valued at $288,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

National Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

