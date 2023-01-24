Nano One Day Volume Reaches $2.48 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $109.39 million and $2.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00387430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00761038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00097226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00575714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00189733 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.