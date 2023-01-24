My DeFi Pet Trading Up 31.9% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $722,973.42 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.01348110 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006715 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00029813 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.19 or 0.01694947 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.