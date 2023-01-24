MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 683,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 620,910 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $10.14.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

