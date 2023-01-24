Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.40. Approximately 43,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 272,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 75.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $54,460.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $54,460.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $302,992. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.