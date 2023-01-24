Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

