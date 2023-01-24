Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Gap Down to $97.13

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.13, but opened at $84.93. Morgan Stanley shares last traded at $96.66, with a volume of 419,715 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.72. The company has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

