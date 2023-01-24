Morgan Stanley Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $52.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

AA stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

