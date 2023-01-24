Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $247.89 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $247.89 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00075545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00055167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00024267 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 552,310,660 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

