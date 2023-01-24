Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.70% of Mohawk Industries worth $40,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,756,000 after buying an additional 82,075 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,893. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $160.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

