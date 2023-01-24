MOBOX (MBOX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.05 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $87.55 million and approximately $16.05 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,723,301 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

