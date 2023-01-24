Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Downgraded to Underperform at Handelsbanken

Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Handelsbanken from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MPZAF. Pareto Securities lowered Mips AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Mips AB (publ) from SEK 480 to SEK 330 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mips AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $740.00.

Mips AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTC:MPZAF remained flat at $57.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mips AB has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70.

Mips AB (publ) Company Profile

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.

