Metis (MTS) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Metis (MTS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $198,733.24 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metis has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00410696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.12 or 0.28827832 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00591306 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Metis

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.