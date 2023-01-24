Metis (MTS) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Metis (MTS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $198,733.24 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metis has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00410696 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.12 or 0.28827832 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00591306 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Metis
Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
