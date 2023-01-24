Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $50.85 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00013128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $50.85 million and approximately $542,568.33 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,747,922 coins and its circulating supply is 16,846,598 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

