MetaMUI (MMUI) One Day Volume Reaches $64,554.46

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $59.39 million and $64,554.46 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

