Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director E.B. Tucker Sells 5,000 Shares

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director E.B. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,532,250.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 0.6 %

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.19. The stock has a market cap of C$317.81 million and a PE ratio of -20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.72 and a 52 week high of C$10.40.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.00 million. Analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

