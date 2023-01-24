Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $24.60 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.60 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.45 or 0.01368212 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006683 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015548 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00030179 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.01683144 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

