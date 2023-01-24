Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,726 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Coterra Energy makes up about 1.0% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTRA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 1,124,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

