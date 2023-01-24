Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. 2,292,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,030,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

