Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.28. 35,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,168. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64.

