Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 543,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

