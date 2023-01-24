Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.36. 5,418,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,920,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

