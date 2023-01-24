Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 110,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.69. 887,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $302.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.