Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.37. 25,323,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,237,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

