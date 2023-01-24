Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.
AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
